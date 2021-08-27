A large law enforcement response crowded Washington Street just after 7 p.m. Friday after three females were shot. The victims included a nine-year-old child.
The alleged shooter was taken into custody shortly after the incident after a traffic stop. He has been identified as Travis Mercer. Mercer had allegedly been causing problems all day, including a dust-up at CVS.
Capt. Al. Moltrum of the BPD said all three victims were in stable condition at Macon Medical Center. Other reports indicated one adult female's life was in danger.
First responders sought a lifeflight for the most seriously wounded adult but air operations were suspended due to weather.
More to follow....
