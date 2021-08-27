/Unitedbank
Updated: Three shot on Washington Street; alleged shooter arrested

Walter Geiger
Friday, August 27. 2021
A large law enforcement response crowded Washington Street just after 7 p.m. Friday after three females were shot. The victims included a nine-year-old child.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody shortly after the incident after a traffic stop. He has been identified as Travis Mercer. Mercer had allegedly been causing problems all day, including a dust-up at CVS.

Capt. Al. Moltrum of the BPD said all three victims were in stable condition at Macon Medical Center. Other reports indicated one adult female's life was in danger.

First responders sought a lifeflight for the most seriously wounded adult but air operations were suspended due to weather.

More to follow....
