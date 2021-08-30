Mrs. Vickie Bloodworth, 73, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Atrium Health Medical Center in Macon.
Vickie was born on Friday, April 16, 1948 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Clyde Plummer and Louise Chupp Plummer. Vickie is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Wayne Bloodworth, whom she loved dearly. She was a long time member of First Assembly of God in Barnesville.
Vickie is survived by her children; Scarlett Collins (Rusty), and Toby Bloodworth (Karen); grandchildren, Brandy Sharpton (Justin), and Heather Wheeler (Josh); great-grandchildren, Brianna Johnson (Jarel), Kaley Sharpton, Destiny Wheeler, Tyler Wheeler, and Dawson Wheeler; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family. Vickie’s memory will also be cherished by her close friends, Sybil Denton, and Barbara Caldwell.
A funeral service for Mrs. Vickie Bloodworth will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Pastor Andy King and Mr. Mick Savage officiating. Interment will follow at Lamar Memory Gardens.
