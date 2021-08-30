Mrs. Reba Gober Gill, age 85, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Northstar Place Assisted Living.
Reba was born on Monday, January 6, 1936 in Barnesville, Georgia to the late John Scott Gober & Etta Jewell Greene Gober. She was preceded in death by her husband since 1954, William David Gill. Reba enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a longtime member and was baptized at the First Baptist Church of Barnesville.
Reba is survived by her two children and their spouses; Cindy and David Hobbs and Phyllis and Ron Selvaggio. Grandchildren and their spouses; Katie Hobbs, Bradley and Heather Hobbs, Ryan and Janna Selvaggio, and James Selvaggio. A host of extended family also survive.
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Reba Gober Gill will be held at 10:00a.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery with Reverend Garth Forster officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Missions Ministry at First Baptist Church of Barnesville at 200 Zebulon Street, Barnesville, Ga, 30204.
To make an online condolence, please visit www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Gill Family.