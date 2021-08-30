Theda Allene English Smith, age 58, of Meansville, passed away August 27, 2021, Piedmont-Fayette Hospital.
Theda grew up in Jonesboro and lived there until her family moved to Barnesville when she entered the 8th grade. She graduated from Lamar County Comprehensive High School in 1980. She was in the jewelry business for 30+ years, working for Jared Jewelers, Shane Co. and most recently Kay Jewelers in Griffin. Theda enjoyed roller skating, scrapbooking, photography and crafts. She was a great friend who always had love in her heart. She lived to make others happy. Theda was the true definition of sunshine, butterflies and rainbows.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sterling Edsell English, Sr. and Patricia Ann Alexander Johnson, stepfather, Hoke Johnson, brother Sterling Edsell English, Jr., sister, Claudia White, stepbrother, Phillip Johnson and nephew, Ezra White.
She is survived by her significant other: Joe Lamenskie and son Jared Lamenskie; niece: Maggie Baez and husband Miguel; nephew: Joey White and fiancé Lizee Fonseca; sister-in-law: Joy English; cousin: Connie Sprayberry; dear friends: Melissa and Tim Cato, Jessica Cato, Danielle and Gary Carlock, Tori and Adam Carlock, Wanda and Murray Wallace, LuAnn and Lee Higdon and Darin and Christy Bray.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 31, at 10:30 a.m., in the Milner Baptist Church Cemetery, 107 Pecan Drive, Milner.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., graveside.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.