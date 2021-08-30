Mrs. Amelia Boyt Chambers, age 60, of Thomaston, died Thursday, August 26, at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin, GA.
Funeral services for Mrs. Chambers were held on Sunday, August 29, at 2:00 PM, in the chapel of Fletcher-Day
Funeral Home. Pastor Rick Moncrief officiated, and interment followed in New Hope Cemetery in Yatesville. The family received friends at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home on Saturday evening, August 28, from 6:00 until
8:00 PM.
Mrs. Chambers was born in Thomaston on May 30, 1961, to the late George Russell Boyt, Sr. and Margarite Vaughn Davis Boyt. She attended R. E. Lee Institute. Mrs. Chambers worked in restaurant management, and also in the Thomaston-Upson School System with special needs children. She was involved for several years in prison ministry and was always there to assist those in
need. Mrs. Chambers was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chambers was preceded in death by her husband, Bentley Jack Chambers, Jr. and a granddaughter, Katlin Chatfield.
Survivors include two sons: Michael (Tosha Posey) Chatfield of North Carolina, and Jeremie (Carolyn Patterson) Chatfield of Thomaston; two brothers: Robin (Patsy) Boyt and George Russell (Rosie) Boyt, Jr., both of
Thomaston; three grandchildren: Haley (Shane) Johnson of Savannah, GA; Britney Leann Chatfield of Griffin, GA; and Jonathon Chatfield of Savannah, GA; one great granddaughter, Adalyn Johnson of Savannah. Several nieces and nephews, many cousins, and numerous friends also survive.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.