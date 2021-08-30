Mr. Joshua Andrew Jones, 38, of Barnesville entered into eternal rest on Sunday August 29, 2021 at Spalding Wellstar Hospital.
Joshua had a love for painting and working on cars.
He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter whom he adored Alexis Jones of Barnesville, parents Faye and David Darden of Barnesville. One sister Regina Jones of Barnesville, grandparents Martha and Keith Cardell of Barnesville. One aunt Michelle and Ernie Alexander of Alabama. Devoted cousins Amanda Crutcher and Kendrick Jameison of Alabama. A devoted friend Chad and Sarah Taylor of Barnesville. A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Jones.
