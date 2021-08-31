Mr. John Ross Hamrick, age 74, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.
John was born on Friday, December 20, 1946, in Macon, Georgia to the late John and Ruth Hamrick. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Ruth Hamrick, brother; Larry Hamrick, and granddaughter; Bella Grace Hamrick. John served his country as a helicopter pilot in the United States Army in Vietnam where he earned numerous medals for his heroism. John believed in serving God as well as his country and was well known for his patriotism. He was minister of music at several churches including his home church, Antioch Baptist Church where John also served as a Deacon.
John is survived by his wife Kay Land Hamrick of 53 years, whom he loved very much, sons; Johnathan Hamrick and David (Christy) Hamrick, sister; Sharon Lindsey, 7 grandchildren who were his heart; Kaylee, Ross, Landon, Bobby John, Virginia, Georgia, and Savannah, and a host of extended family.
Funeral services for Mr. John Ross Hamrick will be held at 11:00a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Antioch Baptist Church with Dr. Jeffrey Morgan officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00a.m. until the service hour at the church. Interment will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or donations can be made to Tunnel To Towers at t2t.org
