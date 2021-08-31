Mrs. Else Padberg Hayes, age 78 of Barnesville, Georgia passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Hayes was born in Oppan, Germany on May 22, 1943. Her parents, Ewald and Katharine Padberg; grandson, Jamie Rivers preceded her in death. Mrs. Hayes was retired from Walmart. She was a loving wife mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, George Hayes; children, John Hayes, Mike Donaldson, Linde Nance, James Padberg; grandchildren, Gunner Hayes, Gaven Hayes, Amber Rivers, Christopher Rivers, Randy Bray, Jason Bray, Devin Willard; special friend, Misty Ingram; 5 great grandchildren; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation for Else Hayes will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. George Dale Hayes will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.
