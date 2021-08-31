/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Else Padberg Hayes

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Tuesday, August 31. 2021
Mrs. Else Padberg Hayes, age 78 of Barnesville, Georgia passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Hayes was born in Oppan, Germany on May 22, 1943. Her parents, Ewald and Katharine Padberg; grandson, Jamie Rivers preceded her in death. Mrs. Hayes was retired from Walmart. She was a loving wife mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, George Hayes; children, John Hayes, Mike Donaldson, Linde Nance, James Padberg; grandchildren, Gunner Hayes, Gaven Hayes, Amber Rivers, Christopher Rivers, Randy Bray, Jason Bray, Devin Willard; special friend, Misty Ingram; 5 great grandchildren; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation for Else Hayes will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. George Dale Hayes will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Else Hayes by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette