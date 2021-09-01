Three public hearings are scheduled on a proposed rock quarry on 331.24 acres off Hwy. 41 South at its intersection with Crawford Rd. An application for a quarry has been made by IDI Land Holdings.
The planning commission will hold a hearing Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. The board of appeals will hold it’s hearing on the matter Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. The county commission will conduct a hearing on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. with a vote possible at the regular meeting to follow at 7 p.m.
Legal notice on the matter is published in the 8.31.21 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
Public hearings on rock quarry scheduled
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks