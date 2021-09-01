/Unitedbank
Redbone's latest celebrity, an Inca dove. (Photo: Yve Morrell)

Inca dove has birdwatchers flocking to Redbone

Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, September 1. 2021
Inca doves are very rarely spotted in Georgia but one turned up in Redbone earlier this month and birders have turned out in flocks to observe and photograph it.

“Inca dove is very rare in Georgia with only a handful of sightings recorded. This is the first one outside the southwestern corner of the state. It is hanging out in an area that has a healthy population of common ground doves,” noted local birder Charlie Muise who is also a firefighter/EMT.

