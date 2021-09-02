/Unitedbank
James "Jim" Bowles

Thursday, September 2. 2021
Mr. James “Jim” Bowles, 57, of Barnesville transitioned on September 1, 2021 in the Upson Regional Medical Center.

Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville has been entrusted with all professional services.

Jim leaves behind a wonderful family to cherish his memory , including a son Lance Malcolm of  Atlanta; a mother Ms. Rosa Bowles of Barnesville; sisters Sieglinda Mood of Woodbridge, VA , Shauna Patterson of New Orleans, LA, and Benjamin Bowles, and Darren Bowles both of Barnesville. A host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins who will all miss him dearly.
