Ms. Dorothy Jean Harris, 73, of Barnesville transitioned on August 30 in the Upson Regional Medical Center.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday 2pm September 3, 2021 at the West Mount Sinai Baptist Church.. Pastor Waylon Knight will officiate and interment will be held in the O’Neal Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7pm. Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville has been entrusted with all professional services.
Jean is survived by her daughters Mrs. Cathy (Richard) Ingram, Mrs. Cynthony Jenkins (Donald Coleman) both of Barnesville. Ms. Lorraine Easterly of Pennsylvania, and Ms. Jessica Parson. Sons Mr. Mack (Betty) Harris Jr. Mr. Lonnie Harris, and Mr. Bruce Harris all of Barnesville. Mr. Jonathan Shell of Atlanta. A host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive. One sister Mrs. Beverly (Frank) Burden Conyers, GA and one brother Mr. Ralph Harris of Newark NJ. A son-in-law Mr. Stewart Brown and a sisters-in-law Ms. Jeanette Harris and Eleanor Ervin. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends whom all will miss her dearly.