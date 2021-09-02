Ms. Annie Ruth Hughes 100, of Barnesville transitioned on August 24 in the Monroe County Hospital.
Funeral Services was held on Saturday August 28 at Summer’s Field. Rev. Willie Green Jr. was the officiating minister. Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville was in charge of all professional services.
Ms. Hughes is survived by her two children Mrs. Diane (Preston) Hobbs of McDonough and Mr. Tommy Hughes (Judy Jenkins) of Barnesville, and a granddaughter she raised as her own Mrs. Ebony (George Sr) Butts of Barnesville. She has eight grandchildren, Monique Wells- McDonough, GA Vincent Hughes- Barnesville, GA, Tyrone Hughes- McDonough, GA, Fredaricka (David) Graham- McDonough, GA, Calandra Zellner- Atlanta, GA, Tiffany Zellner (McDonough, GA) and the late Sylvia (Dennis) Pye .17 Great Grands and 6 Great Grands as well as a dedicated niece Kathy (Larry Kelly, Barnesville, GA, Mary Green, Reno NV, Darlene Grant, Cleveland OH, Pastor Willie F. Green Jr. (Charlene) Barnesville, GA, Robert Green, Chicago, IL, Christopher Green- San Antonia Tx. She also leaves a host of family and friends to cherish her memory. All of which she has imparted her immaculate wisdom.