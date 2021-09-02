Mr. Leon Walker, 55, of Barnesville transitioned on August 23 at his residence.
Graveside Services was held on Thursday August 26 in the Greenwood Cemetery. Pastor Keith Battle provided the words of comfort. Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville was in charge of all professional services.
Mr. Walker is survived by his wife Mrs. Brenda Caslin Walker of Griffin, mother Mrs. Catherine J. Walker of Barnesville, two daughters Toriana Barber of Barnesville and Tiara Pope of Griffin. A sister, Mrs. Jacqueline (Larry) O’Neal of Barnesville, two brothers Mr. John Perry (Joann) Walker Jr. and Mr. Andre Walker both of Barnesville. A host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and many dear friends and co-workers will all miss him dearly.