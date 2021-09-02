Michael Scott Sorensen, age 48, of Barnesville, GA passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, August 27, 2021, at the WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital, Griffin, Spalding Co., GA.
Michael was born Saturday, June 23, 1973, on the Gulf Coast Coast at Biloxi, Harrison Co., MS to Michael Alvin Sorensen and Nora Jean Goss Sorensen. Early on we knew him as Scottie. He was a graduate of the Vancleave High School, Vancleave, MS. Michael had lived in the Barnesville area since 1996, where he met and married the chick of his dreams, that he loved until his final day. His entire world spun around his family. Michael had a gentle spirit and a kindness that extended to everyone he met. He was passionate about his music always making sure we cranked up the bass until you could feel the vibrations around you. He had a love for all hand weapons and was a huge supporter of our Second Amendment Rights.
Michael was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served his country with the 25th Infantry Division Rangers known as 'Tropical Lightning' as a sharp shooter. Army assignments took him to Haiti for Operation Uphold Democracy, Australia, as well as being stuck in paradise on the Hawaiian Islands during his active duty. Upon his return state side, he felt privileged to serve his community at the Georgia State Diagnostic Center and Prison in Jackson, GA. as a corrections officer for many years. Most recently he was employed with The International Paper Company, in Griffin, GA.
He was preceded in death by loving brothers, Brian Keith Sorensen, Kevin Wayne Sorensen; brother-in-law, Bradley Douglas Bauman; maternal grandparents, Grace Lee Page Goss, James Roy Goss & 'Dottie' Dorothy Beulah Quave Goss; paternal grandparents, Charles 'Sam' Eugene Yates, Sr. & Rose Mary Treloar Sorensen Yates; step-grandparents, Matt T. Spillers; Henrietta Starling Drinnen & 'Jay' John Willis Drinnen; and uncles, Charles A. Bond and Sammy Jay Caraway, Sr.
Michael is survived by the rising star in his life and only child, Ash M. Sorensen; his mother, Nora Jean Waltman, Huffman, TX; his father, Michael (Brenda) Sorensen, Barnesville, GA; brothers, Shawn (Dana) Sorensen, Huffman, TX; Aaron (Brittney) Waltman, Liberty, TX; sister, Amy Bauman, Clarkesville, GA; grandmother, Ellie Tanner Spillers, Lucedale, MS; father-in-law, Ron Lee (Jena) Keffer, Thomaston; mother-in-law, Judy Ramsey Dickens, Molena, GA; sisters-in-law, Kristin (William) Musselwhite, Molena, & Candace (Jonathan) Goen, Barnesville; aunts, Zaydene Goss (Reece) Harvard, Lucedale, MS and Rita Goss Altop (Norman), Bean Blossom, IN; Rebecca (Gene) Caraway, Barnesville, GA; and Sherrie (Danny) Stowe, Griffin, GA; uncle, Charles Yates, Biloxi, MS; nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as a wealth of close friends.
The family would like to thank the Lamar County Sheriff's Department, Local EMS, for exceptional service and assistance provided in our family's time of need as well as the doctors, nurses, and staff 'Heroes' of the WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital for rendering services beyond ours expectations.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Professional services for Michael are being handled by the extraordinary staff of the Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, GA.