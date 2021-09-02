There was a huge law enforcement response on 1st Street in Barnesville Thursday afternoon after a man fired three shots into a car with children inside. No one was hit by the bullets.
Police officers and sheriff's deputies, some with tactical rifles, cleared two homes on Jackson Street but did not locate the suspect who has not been identified.
Three bullet holes were found in the car and at least one shell casing located. The incident occurred about 3 p.m.
More to follow...
One of the bullet holes found in a car along 1st Street Thursday.
Updated: Another shooting incident in Barnesville
