There was a huge law enforcement response on 1st Street in Barnesville Thursday afternoon after a man fired three shots into a car with children inside. No one was hit by the bullets.
Police officers and sheriff's deputies, some with tactical rifles, cleared two homes on Jackson Street but did not locate the suspect who has not been identified.
Three bullet holes were found in the car and at least one shell casing located. The incident occurred about 3 p.m.
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as Zion Pate. Warrants were issued Friday morning on him for aggravated assault. Pate is considered armed and dangerous. If you have information as to his whereabouts, call 911.
Shooting suspect Zion Pate (above) is charged with aggravated assault. If you know where he is, call 911.
Updated: Another shooting incident in Barnesville; suspect identified
