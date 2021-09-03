Rev. Phillip Nolan English

Reverend Phillip Nolan English age 78 of Barnesville, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at his residence.
Reverend English was born in Griffin, Georgia on December 18, 1942. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gus English and Ova Mae Rector English; brother, Raymond Lloyd English. Reverend English served his country in the United States Army, he received an engineering degree in which he used as an engineer for Aldora Mills in Barnesville, he established a business that ran for over 20 years, E&E Office Supply Company Inc., and he was the founder of Golden Pipe Ministries.
He pastored churches in the surrounding area for over 40 years. Reverend English was an avid golfer, coached many sports and loved music.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jackie Williams English; daughter and son in law, Denise and Ben Mauldin; sons and daughter in laws, Michael and Renee English, Jonathan and Jessica English; grandchildren, Chris Mauldin, Jennifer Mickle, Jacob and Molly English, Elizabeth English, Rebecca English, Hannah English, Rachel English, Sarah English, David English; great grandchildren, Diane Mauldin, Benjamin Mauldin, Charity Mauldin, Isaiah Mickle, Samuel English; sister, Mary Jane Blalock; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Fresh Manna Ministries Church in Barnesville. Following the visitation a funeral service will be conducted in the church sanctuary with Michael English officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
