The Lamar County Trojans (2-0) take on the Jackson Red Devils (1-1) tonight at Trojan Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Check back often tonight for realtime scoring from the sidelines.
7:22 1st: LC 7 Jackson 0: CJ Allen 2-yard TD run. Josh Moore PAT. KEY: Allen fumble recovery at Jackson 23.
2:49 1st: LC 13 Jackson 0: Allen 1-yard TD run. Two-point PAT failed
. KEY: Tony Altman interception.
5:22 2nd: LC 21 Jackson 0: Allen 22-yard run. Kale Bryan pass to Josh Moore for two point PAT.
0.05 2nd: LC 21 Jackson 3: Jax 40-yard FG.
11:00 3rd: LC 27 Jackson 3: Allen 52-yard TD run. PAT failed.
5:46 3rd: LC 27 Jackson 10: Jax 13-yard TD run. PAT good.
:09 3rd: LC 27 Jackson 17: Jax 31-yard TD run.
6:52 4th: LC 35 Jackson 17:Devin Bateman 16-yard TD run. Kale Bryan run for PAT.
The Trojan defense pressured Crawford County's quarterback throughout the game last week and hope to do the same tonight. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Trojans up late
