CJ Allen (3) was a force to be reckoned with against Jackson Friday night, scoring four touchdowns and rushing for over 200 years unofficially. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Trojans win 35-24; run record to 3-0

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, September 3. 2021
Updated: 8 hours ago
The Lamar County Trojans ran their record to 3-0 with a 35-24 win over the Jackson Red Devils at Trojan Field. Jackson, a six point favorite headed into the game, fell to 1-2).

Realtime scoring from the sidelines.

7:22 1st: LC 7 Jackson 0: CJ Allen 2-yard TD run. Josh Moore PAT. KEY: Allen fumble recovery at Jackson 23.

2:49 1st: LC 13 Jackson 0: Allen 1-yard TD run. Two-point PAT failed. KEY: Tony Altman interception.

5:22 2nd: LC 21 Jackson 0: Allen 22-yard run. Kale Bryan pass to Josh Moore for two point PAT.

0.05 2nd: LC 21 Jackson 3: Jax 40-yard FG.

11:00 3rd: LC 27 Jackson 3: Allen 52-yard TD run. PAT failed.

5:46 3rd: LC 27 Jackson 10: Jax 13-yard TD run. PAT good.

:09 3rd: LC 27 Jackson 17: Jax 31-yard TD run. PAT good.

6:52 4th: LC 35 Jackson 17: Devin Bateman 16-yard TD run. Kale Bryan run for PAT.

3:53 4th: LC 35 Jackson 24: Jax 4-yard TD run. PAT good.

Bryan had an interception with 2:05 to stop a Jackson drive at the five yard line.

Lamar host Pacelli next Friday night. It will be recreation cheerleader night.

SCORES OF INTEREST:

Mt. De Sales 38 SW Macon 16

Washington Co. vs. Thomson: cancelled COVID

Bleckley Co. 35 Toombs Co. 18

Upson-Lee 29 Harris Co. 28

Dodge Co. 30 West Laurens 22






