Ms. Barbara “Bobbie” Scarborough Hammond, 59, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2016 at Rock Springs Church in Milner, Georgia.
The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
Ms. Hammond was a native of Lamar County. She was the daughter of the late, Bonnell Moore Martin and William F. Scarborough. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lula Maude and Joe Scarborough; great aunts, Mattie Pearl (James) Andrews and Mary Alice (Edwin) Scarborough. Bobbie started her career as a nurse at Upson County Hospital and continued her career in public health at the Lamar County Health Department before retiring from the Georgia Division of Aging Services. She was a member of Rock Springs Church. She was also a member of The Sassy Sisters Red Hat Society, the Moon Flower Garden Club and the Happy Days Travel Club.
She is survived by her sister, Deborah (Tim) Evans of Johns Creek; brother Mike Scarborough of Griffin; nieces, Jennifer (Trey) Stone and Madison Scarborough; nephews, Andrew Evans and Connor Scarborough; great nieces, Caroline Sharp and Sadie Evans; great nephew, Evans Stone; cousin, Mary Frances (Bobby) Blackmon and many friends that Bobbie loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Barbara Scarborough Hammond to Rock Springs Church, 219 Rock Springs Road, Milner, GA 30257.