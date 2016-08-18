/Unitedbank
LC's Jaylund Harris sheds a tackle on a nice gain during last week's scrimmage loss to South Atlanta. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Trojans host 'Canes in final scrimmage tonight

Walter Geiger
Thursday, August 18. 2016
The Lamar County Trojans play host to the Monticello Hurricanes tonight at Trojan Field in their final tuneup scrimmage before regualar season play begins next week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Lamar is coming off a 21-10 scrimmage loss to South Atlanta last week in which they were hampered by injuries.

UPDATE: Lamar County won in a rout 35-0.

