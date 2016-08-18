The Lamar County Trojans play host to the Monticello Hurricanes tonight at Trojan Field in their final tuneup scrimmage before regualar season play begins next week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Lamar is coming off a 21-10 scrimmage loss to South Atlanta last week in which they were hampered by injuries.
UPDATE: Lamar County won in a rout 35-0.
LC's Jaylund Harris sheds a tackle on a nice gain during last week's scrimmage loss to South Atlanta. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
