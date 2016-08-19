Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Schedules
▼
Gordon Sports
LCHS Baseball
Trojan Football
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Real Estate
Meansville man charged with child molestation
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
eEdition
Ronnie Lamarr Blankenship (Photo: Upson Co. S.O.)
Updated:
Meansville man charged with child molestation
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Headlines
Friday, August 19. 2016
Updated: 3 days ago
Comments (2)
Ronnie Lamarr Blankenship, 58, of 327 Bishop Road in Meansville has been charged with molesting a seven-year-old girl, according to Upson County sheriff Dan Kilgore.
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
#1
no name
on
08/21/16 at 04:12 PM
I hope he get's molested everyday he is in prison
#2
Nora Daniel
on
08/23/16 at 01:03 PM
My prayers are with the little girl and her family....
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login for full web page access
Email
Password
First Time Users Sign Up HERE!
Comments
No Thanks
about
Ride for Sgt. Pye is Saturday
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 - 12:10 AM
This is one strong woman who is inspiring. She can inspire you after talking to her [...]
Nora Daniel
about
Meansville man charged with child molestation
Tue, Aug 23, 2016 - 01:03 PM
My prayers are with the little girl and her family....
no name
about
Meansville man charged with child molestation
Sun, Aug 21, 2016 - 04:12 PM
I hope he get's molested everyday he is in prison
Recent Stories
Williams sentenced in thefts
Thursday, August 25 2016
Roland Harris Swanson
Thursday, August 25 2016
Remember the library
Wednesday, August 24 2016
Lamar Gives 365 kicks off campaign Thursday
Wednesday, August 24 2016
Parents, two kids found living in shed
Wednesday, August 24 2016
Archives
August 2016
July 2016
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette