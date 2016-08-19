After tuneup scrimmages with Athena U17 and U18 teams from Concorde Fire earlier this week, the Gordon Lady Highlanders host a preason game tonight against Georgia Southwestern at the Gordon pitch. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
Regular season play begins Tuesday when Oxford College comes in for a 7 p.m. match.
Head Coach Scott Henderson is looking forward to a strong season that features a roster of 11 sophomores and seven freshmen.
“We have the experience, strength and enthusiasm for this to be a great year,” Henderson said. “I think all of our players are standouts and are hungry to win.”
Assisting Henderson on the field this year will be caoches Tim Conklin and Mason Henderson.
In upcoming games, the Highlanders face Wesleyan College in Macon on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 before returning for a two-game home stand hosting USC-Salkehatchie on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 and then South Georgia State College in a region match on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7.
Locals on the roster include sophomore keeper Sydney Moore and sophomore midfielder Brailey Davis, both of whom played at Lamar County. Freshman midfielder Blakelynn Williams played at Pike County.