Forsyth . . . James “Jimmy” Bates passed away Saturday, August 20, 2016. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2016, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel. Burial will be private. Rev. Bobby Pittman will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Jimmy, the son of the late Walter William Bates and Edna Ham Bates was born August 30, 1950, in Forsyth, Georgia. He was employed with Donny’s Propane.
Survivors include his wife of thirty-eight years, Carol Bates of Forsyth; children, Will (Theresa) Bates of Lizella and Todd (Calie) Bates of Thomaston; sisters, Pat (Robert) Fort and Becky (Danny) Couch of Forsyth; brother, Riley (Brenda) Bates of Barnesville; and grandson, Walter Bates.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family may be contacted at the residence, 1189 Josey Road, Forsyth, GA 31029.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.