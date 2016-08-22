Mr. Billy R. Morgan, age 81 of Milner, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2016 at Wellstar –Spalding Hospital.
Mr. Morgan was born March 3, 1935 in Spalding County. He was preceded in death by his parents, CB Morgan and Elzora Coker Minter. Mr. Morgan was a veteran of the United States Army, retired from the State of Georgia, Department of Transportation and a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He and his wife Jean were instrumental in starting the New Beginning’s Dog Rescue Shelter in Milner.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Legg Morgan; daughters, Tammy Osborne and fiancé, Eddie, Tonya Grammer, Tyrena Davis and husband Don; stepsons, Jeff and Lisa Legg, Dennis and Christi Legg; grandchildren, Chance Grammer and wife, Heather, Brailey Davis, Dawson Davis, Tyler and Preston Legg, Luke, Rachel, A.J., and Adam Legg; great grandchildren, Kaylah and Carsyn Grammer; brother, W.A.”Buzzy” Morgan; sister, Kathleen Faulkner; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Billy R. Morgan was on Sunday, August 21, 2016 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service was held on Monday, August 22, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Reverend Garth Forster officiated.
In lieu of flowers the family would like for you to consider making a contribution to the New Beginning’s Dog Rescue at any United Bank branch in memory of Billy.