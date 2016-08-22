/Unitedbank
A preview of the 8.23.16 edition of The Herald Gazette

Monday, August 22. 2016
Good news:
No surprises coming on 2016 property tax bills.

Louisiana flooding:
Lamar natives hit by high waters; local relief efforts mounted.

Equipment thief:
Arthur Bill (Oscar) Williams gets two years in prison for multiple thefts.

Charles Wayne Strobel:
Man who sent lewd texts to 14-year-old girl sent to prison for five years.

Sports:
Trojans whip'Canes 35-0; at NE Macon Friday. Lady Trojans go 3-1-1 for the week.
