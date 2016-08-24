Locals are asked to rally around longtime Lamar Sheriff’s Office employee Sgt. Sylvia Pye who is battling Stage 3 esophageal cancer. A Benefit Ride will be held for Sgt. Pye Saturday, Aug. 27 starting with registration at 9 a.m. at the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. The benefit event will include a poker run, raffle prizes, door prizes, lunch, entertainment and family fun.
The ride will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be held rain or shine, taking participants on an 80-mile escorted ride through Lamar and surrounding areas, ending at the Lamar County Senior Center.
For more information, contact Ginger Story at 770-358-5377 or gstory@lamarcountysheriff.com
.
The event is hosted by the Blue Knights GA XXI and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
Citizens can also purchase yard signs that say #Strong as Pye with symbol for pi and Ephesians 3:14, which states, “For this reason I kneel before the Father” for $10 each at the sheriff’s office.
“She has always pushed others to do well and she has always shown respect for inmates,” said Maj. Leslie Holmes who has worked with Pye since 1998. “When I started working at the sheriff’s office, she trained me and told me to always be fair but firm. She taught me to enforce the rules but to do it in such a way that it is done with respect.”
Sgt. Pye has worked with the LCSO for 23 years and was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 esophageal cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments. All funds raised will go to help with medical expenses.
In a thank you letter Pye sent to her co-workers, she thanked them for the encouragement and support and asked for continued prayers.
“Throughout my years of working, I became attached to all of you in some way,” she wrote. “I consider most of you my “Little Birds.” It has been a joy to watch all of you fly. I ask that you continue to pray for me and with my faith and yours, I’ll be back to push my other birdies.”
During her career, Pye turned down promotions, choosing to remain in the jail, serving both inmates and the officers who work there.