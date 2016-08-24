/Unitedbank
Amanda Lorine Boyd (left) and Christopher Paul Hutchins. (Photos: LCSO)

Parents, two kids found living in shed

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, August 24. 2016
A man and woman are in jail on unrelated charges after they were found living, along with two children, in a 10x12 accessory building behind a home at 230 Aldora Street here.

