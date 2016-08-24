Remember the library

By Mike Ruffin
When I was a third grader at Gordon Grammar School, I became interested in the Battle of the Alamo. I don’t remember why, but I did.
I thought about Googling it, but then I remembered that the Internet hadn’t been invented yet. So I asked my mother to take me to the Carnegie Library to get a book about it.
After checking to see if they had any new Hardy Boy mysteries, which they didn’t (they always had the same two that I’d already read and, no matter how much I begged, they never got any others), I looked around and found a book about the Alamo that looked interesting. It was a pretty hefty volume, but I managed to tote it to the desk and set it before the lady working there. I don’t know if she was a librarian, a volunteer, or Andrew Carnegie’s greatgreat- niece, but I remember what she said.
