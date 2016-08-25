Mr. Roland Harris Swanson, age 75, of Barnesville Ga. went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 24, 2016 at his residence. He was the son of the late Mr. Joseph Everitt Swanson, Jr. and the late Mrs. Marie Henton Swanson. Mr. Swanson was retired from the Quality Parks Envelope Co., after working 30 years as a printer.
Survivors include: Wife – Peggy Faye Grissendanner Swanson; Daughters – Susie Gray, Carol Hallbrook, Debbie Barstow, and Beth Marsano; Son – Jeff Evans; Sisters – Connie Ethridge, Marcia Jordan, and Phyllis Jordan; Brother – David Swanson, and numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
Funeral Services for Mr. Roland Harris Swanson will be conducted Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home with Lisa Landrum officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Friday, August 26, 2016 from 6p.m. to 8 p.m.
Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guestbook online at www.williamsfh.net
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of the arrangements. (770) 358-1678