/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Arthur Bill (Oscar) Williams

Williams sentenced in thefts

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, August 25. 2016
A Barnesville man originally arrested over two years ago in connection with a string of equipment thefts was sentenced to prison time Aug. 18 in Lamar superior court by Judge Bill Fears.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette