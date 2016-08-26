/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Freshman running back Enrico Harden, shown here in action against Monticello in a preseason scrimmage, has performed well and should get some reps tonight as Lamar battles the Northeast Raiders in Macon. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Trojans open season at NE Macon tonight

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, August 26. 2016
The Lamar County Trojans open the 2016 football season and the Bryan Love era tonight when they travel to Macon to take on the Northeast Raiders. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Thompson Stadium.

Check back often tonight for realtime scoring from the game provided by Walter Geiger.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette