The Lamar County Trojans opened the 2016 football season and the Bryan Love era Friday night with a 14-13 win over the Northeast Raiders at Thompson Stadium in Macon.
Realtime scoring from the game was provided by Walter Geiger.
Freshman running back Enrico Harden, shown here in action against Monticello in a preseason scrimmage, has performed well and should get some reps tonight as Lamar battles the Northeast Raiders in Macon. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Trojans stage narrow escape 14-13
