Mr. James Harold Cook, aka “Jimmie”, age 78, of Barnesville, passed away Friday, August 26, 2016, at the home of his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Hayes. Mr. Cook was born September 19, 1937 in Copper Hill, Tennessee, son of the late Homer Ben Cook and Marie Simmonds Cook Brown. Mr. Cook lived in Lamar County for over 25 years and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Zebulon. He retired as superintendent of the College Park Cemetery and formerly owned and operated Cook’s Vault Company. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggie Louise Holman Cook.
Survivors include his children, Rev. James H. Cook Jr. (Caryla) of Dallas, Teresa Carter (Ken) of Newnan, Lisa Gayle Cook of Gray, David T. Cook of Atlanta, Elizabeth Ann Hayes of Barnesville; and his “baby”, Mrs. Judy Odom of Zebulon; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, sisters, Sandra Jean White of Stanley VA, Mary Ellen Lockard of Plant City, FL, brothers, Ricky Brown of Dover, FL, and Dennis Brown of Sun City, FL; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Vickie Lynn Cook, two sons-in-law, Jimmy Lee and Paul Hayes, and a daughter-in-law, Rita Guess Cook.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Rev. James H. Cook Jr. and Dr. Bud Gleaton officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Flowers will be accepted or those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mr. James Harold “Jimmie” Cook to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home and Family Ministries, Inc. online at: gbchfm.org.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com