Given the choice, choose kindness

By Walter Geiger
I cannot recall when I first stumbled across Facebook but I remember I was initially unimpressed and thought this sort of like coloring books – just for kids.
Turns out I was wrong and, yes, I am aware that there are coloring books for adults. There are even coloring rooms for students at Georgia State University. That’s the safe place the kids there fled to when they stumbled across some pro-Trump graffiti penned in chalk on campus and could not get their mommies on the cell phone.
