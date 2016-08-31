Ranger First Class Keith Page of Lamar County was named Ranger of the Year for DNR’s Region IV which is centered in Macon. Page received his award Aug. 21 at a ceremony in Savannah.
Over the past year, Page conducted 460 license checks and 210 vessel inspections. He handled 32 citizen complaints and carried out 30 state property patrols.
He and his canine partner, Drake, also participated in six search and rescue operations. They located four lost children in the Oconee National Forest and rescued a family of five from swift waters on the Flint River.
Page and Drake also logged 60 hours assisting local law enforcement and other agencies. Those calls primarily involved searches for fugitives and the location of weapons and other evidence in criminal investigations.
Ranger First Class Keith Page (right) is congratulated on being named Ranger of the Year by sheriff Brad White.
Keith Page is region's Ranger of the Year
