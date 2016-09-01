Amanda McDonald

Amanda Colleen Burke McDonald, 42, went home to be with Our Lord on August 11, 2016.
"Mandy" was preceded in death by her father, James Joseph Burke, Jr and her lifelong best friend, Traci Roberts.
Mandy loved life and even more so, loved animals and children! She opened her home and her heart to every person and creature in need. We take comfort in knowing Mandy is in paradise with Our Lord and in the company of her loved ones and all her furry "children".
Mandy is survived by her husband, her mother Penny Jenkins, her brothers; Ricky Pizzi, Freddy (Cari) Pizzi and Tony Pizzi. Her sister Alicia (Craig) Pizzi Meek. Her nephews Zachary Pizzi, Michael Pizzi, Kody Foulke, Steven Gragg, Brett Pizzi, and Jake Pizzi. Her nieces Kristin Foulke, Kailin Foulke, Chelsea Pizzi, and Alex Pizzi. Also her great nephew, Michael Mason Mahoney. Numerous Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and loving friends- her most loved and closest friends; Lisa Brown Slingerland, Yvonne Schultz and Karri Batignani.
A memorial will be held in West Palm Beach, Florida at Journey Church on September 3, 2016 at 4pm.
Condolence cards can be sent to:
Penny Jenkins
173 Peacock Road
Barnesville, Georgia
30204