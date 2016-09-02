Rebecca Brown

Mrs. Rebecca “Gayle” Evans Brown, age 69, of Barnesville Ga. passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Joe Evans and the late Mrs. Nellie Vale Love Evans. Mrs. Brown was also preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Ira Udell Brown and her brother, Mr. Wayne Evans. Mrs. Brown retired as a textile worker from the William Carter Company. She was member of the Milner Baptist Church.
Survivors include three children, Gaye Grammer of Barnesville, Shannon Brown (and Melissa) of Milner and Traci Stuart (and Shane) of Forsyth; two sisters, Lynda Kendrick (and Alton) of Barnesville, and Nancy Jackson (and Tony) of Barnesville; seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren; sister in law, Vickie Miles (and Donnie) of Thomaston; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Rebecca “Gayle” Evans Brown will be conducted Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 11 a.m. in Milner Baptist Church with the Reverend Doctor Kenneth Ross and Reverend Franklin Gibson officiating. Interment will follow in the Milner Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Friday, September 2, 2016 from 6p.m. to 8 p.m.
