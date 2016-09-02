Placekicker Dawson Davis hit two field goals, including a 43-yarder, and nailed his only PAT attempt to propel the Lamar County Trojans to a 13-10 win over the Jackson Red Devils Friday night at Trojan Field.
Davis also did an excellent job handling punting duties for LC.
Realtime scoring from the sidelines was provided by Walter Geiger.
Dawson Davis knocks home the game-winning field goal for Lamar County in the fourth quarter Friday night.
