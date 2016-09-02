/Unitedbank
The Trojan defense struggled, particularly in the second half, in their 14-13 win over NE Macon last week and coaches will be looking for a better performance tonight. Shown fighting to bring a big Raider back to the ground are Brandon Smith (54), Richard Strickland (63), Rondez Fletcher (14), Colby Battle (64) and Aderrius Barron (52). (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Trojans host Red Devils tonight

Walter Geiger
Friday, September 2. 2016
The Lamar County Trojans (1-0) play host to an old foe in the Jackson Red Devils (1-1) tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.

Admission is $8 at the gate.

Check back often tonight for realtime scoring from the game provided by Walter Geiger.

Jackson opened the season with a win over Swainsboro followed by a 14-7 loss to a ranked Mary Persons squad last week. The Trojans and Red Devils last met in 2005, a 42-18 win for Jackson in Jackson.

