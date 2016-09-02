/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The Trojan defense struggled, particularly in the second half, in their 14-13 win over NE Macon last week and coaches will be looking for a better performance tonight. Shown fighting to bring a big Raider back to the ground are Brandon Smith (54), Richard Strickland (63), Rondez Fletcher (14), Colby Battle (64) and Aderrius Barron (52). (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Trojans take lead

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, September 2. 2016
Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Lamar County Trojans (1-0) play host to an old foe in the Jackson Red Devils (1-1) tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.

Realtime scoring from the sidelines provided by Walter Geiger.


Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette