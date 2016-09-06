By Walter Geiger
Lamar County’s tragic summer is now 32 years past but the investigative trails of two heinous crimes committed so long ago have not gone cold.
On May 14, 1984, Helen Ann Morgan got two phone calls and subsequently left her home, telling her mother she had to go to work at NCR in Fayetteville to fix a computer. She changed clothes, departed and was never seen again.
The late Donna Johnson was tortured and killed in 1984.
Cold case task force a possibility
