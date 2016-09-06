1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
1/3 cup canola mayonnaise
3 tablespoons 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 cups coarsely chopped broccoli florets (about 1 bunch)
1/3 cup slivered almonds, toasted
1/3 cup reduced-sugar dried cranberries
4 center-cut bacon slices, cooked and crumbled
Preparation
1. Soak red onion in cold water for 5 minutes; drain.
2. Combine mayonnaise and next 5 ingredients (through pepper), stirring well with a whisk. Stir in red onion, broccoli, and remaining ingredients. Cover and chill 1 hour before serving.
Broccoli-Cranberry Salad
