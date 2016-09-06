Skip to first row site navigation
Lost blind black lab
Lost blind black lab
Tuesday, September 6. 2016
Lost blind black lab, "Blackie", very friendly. Stitches to both eyes, recent surgery and diabetic. Needs her medications. Reward!! Call Samantha 678-972-0039
