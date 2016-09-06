/Unitedbank
Lost blind black lab

Tuesday, September 6. 2016
Lost blind black lab, "Blackie", very friendly. Stitches to both eyes, recent surgery and diabetic. Needs her medications. Reward!! Call Samantha 678-972-0039
