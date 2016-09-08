Deputies shoot man in post chase gunbattle

The young woman has the sheriff and his deputies to thank for saving her life. He would have no doubt gone right to that building and done what he intended to do. Awesome job Sheriff and all the deputies who put their lives on the line to stop this idiot. And then after shooting him worked to save his life. They should be commended.
The young woman has the sheriff and his deputies to thank for saving her life. He would have no doubt gone right to that building and done what he intended to do. Awesome job Sheriff and all the deputies who put their lives on the line to stop this idiot. And then after shooting him worked to save his life. They should be commended.
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
Is this the "long hot summer" syndrome? Tempers are high, folks are acting crazed.