/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Law enforcement personnel attempt to control a bloodied Tyler Pitts after he was shot during a gunbattle here Thursday afternoon.

Updated: Deputies shoot man in post chase gunbattle

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, September 8. 2016
Updated: 2 hours ago
Comments (4)
An Upson County man was shot by Lamar deputies Thursday afternoon after a high speed chase that ended on O'Neil Street between Lamar County High School and Aldora Mills.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Martha Windle on 09/08/16 at 01:11 PM
This was almost as quick as the Lamar County Discussion Page! Great job Walter!
#2 Bee Sweet on 09/08/16 at 01:21 PM
Wow. Great job, LCSO!
Is this the "long hot summer" syndrome? Tempers are high, folks are acting crazed.
#3 No Thanks on 09/08/16 at 03:36 PM
The young woman has the sheriff and his deputies to thank for saving her life. He would have no doubt gone right to that building and done what he intended to do. Awesome job Sheriff and all the deputies who put their lives on the line to stop this idiot. And then after shooting him worked to save his life. They should be commended.
#4 No Thanks on 09/08/16 at 03:39 PM
The young woman has the sheriff and his deputies to thank for saving her life. He would have no doubt gone right to that building and done what he intended to do. Awesome job Sheriff and all the deputies who put their lives on the line to stop this idiot. And then after shooting him worked to save his life. They should be commended.
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette