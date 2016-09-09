Tyler Pitts, the man shot by Lamar deputies Thursday after he opened fire on them following a high speed chase, attempted suicide last night at the Medical Center of Central Georgia in Macon.
UPDATE: The five deputies who fired shots during this incident have been cleared by district attorney Richard Milam and have only to undergo counseling before they can return to duty. Losing five people has left the sheriff's office shorthanded with regard to staff.
Tyler Pitts, shows being loaded into an ambulance Thursday, attempted suicide at the Macon Medical Center. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Pitts attempts suicide in hospital; deputies cleared
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks