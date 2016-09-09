/Unitedbank
Trojan quarterback Malik Collier (1), shown here in action last week against Jackson, will lead LC as they play Troup tonight. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Trojans host Troup Tigers tonight

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, September 9. 2016
The Lamar County Trojans (2-0) play host to the Troup Tigers (2-1) tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.

Troup opened the season with a 21-14 loss to Hardaway before defeating Kendrick 38-12 and Bowdon 28-27 on consecutive weeks. Troup is in its second year under head coach Tanner Glisson. They went 1-9 in 2015.

Check back often for realtime scoring from the game provided by Walter Geiger.



