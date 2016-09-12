Mr. Johnny C. Harris, age 59, who lived 80 Calvin Bruce Drive in Barnesville, Georgia died on Monday, September 5th. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 10th at 2:00 p.m. at the Greater Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Milner, Georgia. Interment will follow in the West Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Pastor Craig Ogletree will officiate. Bentley’s Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of all professional services.
Mr. Harris is survived by his wife Mrs. Nellie Walker Harris of Barnesville; His children, Fredrick Traylor (Sharon) of Thomaston, Lakeshia White of Barnesville, Sharon Banks of California, Jalisa Daniels of Thomaston, Nolan White (Lannet) of Griffin, Donna Sessions (Edward) of Griffin and Derric Foster of Barnesville: Mother-in-law, Mrs. Ruth Walker of Barnesville: Sisters and Brothers, Gloria Davis of Marietta, Ga., Tyrone Dennis and Ray Dennis (Betty) of Thomaston, Patrice Mims Alexander (Fred) of Peachtree City, Juanette Harris and Carolyn Trice (Authur) Johnnie Ray Harris (Cathy), William Harris (Gratta), Brian Harris (Renaundra), Johnnie Clarence Raines ( Rebecca) all of Thomaton, Ga. : Aunt, Christine Harris of Idele, Ga. and a host of sisters and brothers-in-law and other relatives.