Norma Jean Langford

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Death Notices
Monday, September 12. 2016
Mrs. Norma Jean Campbell Langford, age 55, of Barnesville passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2016 in a Fulton County Healthcare Facility. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Raymond “Bo” Campbell and the late Mrs. Elsie Beatrice Bethune Campbell, and was also preceded in death a granddaughter, Lacy Marie Arnold. She had been a Textile Worker for The William Carter Company. Mrs. Langford loved her family, her grandkids, and her cats. She especially loved her rocking chair.

Survivors include her Husband- Fred Langford, Jr.; 3 Daughters- Amanda (& Jamie) Arnold, Amy Pitts, and Ashley Langford, all of Barnesville; 1 Brother- Larry (& Debbie) Campbell of Barnesville; and a Special Sister-In-Law- Jeanie Langford.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Norma Jean Langford will be conducted on Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 2 O’clock in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home with the Reverend Kevin Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, September 10, 2016 from 6pm until 8pm.

Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guest book online at www.williamsfh.net

Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of the arrangements (770) 358 1678
